Rohit Sharma ‘One Six’ to Achieve Massive World Record Against Australia

Team India swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma is on the verge of creating massive world record against Australia. Rohit, who last played an international match in February 2020, is all set to play for India again in the third Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Firstly, the COVID-19 forced break and then the hamstring injury put Rohit off the field for the Indian team. After recovering from the injury, Rohit has joined Team India in Melbourne this week.

The 33-year-old is just one maximum away to hit his 100th six against Australia in international cricket. Rohit has slammed 423 sixes in international cricket and is third on the list of the most-six hit by any batsman. The opening batsman has so far hit 99 sixes against the Australian team which the highest by any. Following him the second on the list is England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan.

After returning to the Indian team, Rohit has also been named the vice-captain for the remaining two Tests as Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in Virat Kohli’s absence.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma alongside four other Indian players- Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been separated from the rest of the teammates and placed in isolation after a video was surfaced on social media where the players were seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of biosecurity protocols.

Before the incident, Rohit had already started training in the nets at MCG as he was involved in a batting and fielding session under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour. Three throwdown experts Raghavindraa, popularly known as Raghu, Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayananda Garani were also there to assist Rohit.

The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 with two matches to play. The third Test match between India and Australia will start from January 7 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Players from both teams will leave for Sydney on Monday.