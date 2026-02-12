Rohit Sharma opens up on his biggest dream, says, ‘I will give my full strength, effort, and ability…’

Rohit Sharma smashed 597 runs at 125.95 SR as India captain in 2023 ODI World Cup, most by any skipper in a single edition.

Former ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has once again made his intentions clear, he is fully focused on leading India to victory in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, the veteran batter now plays only the 50-over format and says winning the ODI World Cup remains his biggest dream.

‘I grew up watching the ODI World Cup’

In a recent ICC interaction, Rohit expressed his deep desire to win the 50-over World Cup for India.

“I obviously want to win the World Cup for India on the field. That is something I have always wanted to achieve. I grew up watching the 50-over World Cup. There was no T20 World Cup back then, no IPL. The ODI World Cup was the pinnacle of cricket. It came every four years, and there was so much excitement around it. People waited for that one trophy. It carried so much importance. And yes, I want that trophy. I will give my full strength, effort, and ability to win it,” Rohit said.

Age questions loom as Rohit turns 40 before 2027 World Cup

Rohit made these comments at a time when there is growing speculation about his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Currently 38 years old, he will be 40 when the tournament takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Many fans and experts are debating whether he will still be part of the Indian team at that age.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the new central contracts, placing both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Grade B. Since retiring from Tests and T20Is, Rohit has featured in ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Rohit’s ODI record post T20 World Cup retirement

After India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign under his captaincy, Rohit has continued to play ODIs:

Against Australia: Top-scorer in the series with 202 runs in 3 matches.

Against South Africa: Scored 146 runs in 3 matches.

Against New Zealand: Struggled for form, managing only 61 runs across 3 matches.

India’s success under Rohit’s leadership

Rohit has enjoyed remarkable success as India captain in ICC events. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, India reached the final unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

He then guided India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, ending an 11-year ICC trophy drought, and followed it up by winning the 2025 Champions Trophy.

With his eyes firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma remains one of the most determined figures in Indian cricket as he chases the ultimate 50-over trophy.