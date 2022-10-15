Melbourne: The T20 World Cup is set to get underway on October 16 with a qualifying round where eight teams will compete to join the top eight teams for the Super 12s. The main event will start with Australia taking on New Zealand in the first match of Super 12 on October 22. On the following day, India will cross swords with Pakistan in a blockbuster clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the tournament, captains of the participating teams held a joint press conference. India captain Rohit Sharma touched various topics, including India’s playing XI against Pakistan. He revealed that everyone in the Indian team is aware of the playing XI against Pakistan. “For our game on the 23rd, we will be well prepared. Everyone knows who is going to play. I don’t believe in last-minute decisions,” Rohit said on the Ind-Pak match. The Indian captain also opened up about his chats with Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam. Rohit revealed that he always asks Babar which car he is going to buy next. Rohit added that they have been taught that there is a special relationship between India and Pakistan. “Whenever I meet him, I ask him what car you are buying. What’s going on back in home. Our earlier generation has taught us that there is a special relationship between the two nations,” Rohit revealed. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also spoke on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury and said that the team will miss him in the mega event. “As far as Bumrah is concerned, he has done well for us. You can’t do anything about injuries. We talked to specialists. The World Cup is important, but his career is more important. He is 27-28. Rohit also shed light on Mohammed Shami’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. “As far as Shami is concerned, he caught Covid. He was at his home, then we called him to NCA. He worked hard there. He is in Brisbane now. Indian team will reach Brisbane tomorrow. He will practice with team. Shami is very positive, his recovery has been good. He has done 3-4 bowling sessions. Everything is going good with Shami. We have tried a lot to manage players, but unfortunately injuries are part of the game. That’s why, our focus was on preparing the bench. Injuries can happen anytime. We wanted to give chances to the young bowlers. “All bowlers who are in the World Cup have played games. So we have found success there.”