Watch: Fans Go Out Of Control In Mumbai To See Indian Captain Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is taking a break from cricket at the moment. He is currently at his home in Mumbai and enjoying his time off the field. However, he got in a bit of trouble in a restaurant when a number of fans gathered there to meet him. The incident took place in when Rohit stepped out of a restaurant but was asked to stay inside by security due to a huge crowd of fans.

“Fans went out of control by seeing their hero Rohit Sharma in Mumbai,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video on the internet.

Fans went out of control by seeing their hero Rohit Sharma in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/iH8ro78utC Vishal. (@SportyVishal) August 16, 2022

Indian cricket fans were happy to see the craze for their captain. A fan wrote, “Unreal Craze for the Indian Captain Rohit Sharma between fans.”

Another user tweeted, “People were going mad just to see him once. What a craze of HITMAN.”

Rohit Sharma is not a part of the Indian cricket team which is currently touring Zimbabwe. He will return to the team for the Asia Cup 2022, starting on 27 August. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation ahead for the World Cup. While India will begin their tournament with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, the first match of the Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai as well on Saturday, 27th August.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Qualifier Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11