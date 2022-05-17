MI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is already looking ahead to next year’s IPL after a dreadful season this year (IPL 2022), having lost 9 out of their 12 matches so far in the season and languishing right at the bottom of the table.

Mumbai Indians made two changes to the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, with Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav both getting a chance to showcase their skills at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

“We’re going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss after opting to field first.

“We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game,” added the Mumbai Indians captain.

With only one more game to play, Mumbai Indians would be looking to end this year’s IPL on a high. With no hopes to reach the playoffs, the MI team would be preparing for the coming season and would like to believe that they can turn things around next year.