Rohit Sharma Plays Gully Cricket In Worli, Mumbai Ahead Of England Tour, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: India is currently taking on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. India skipper Rohit Sharma, along with senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, has been rested from the series to give the players the much-needed break after a hectic season of IPL.

Rohit and other players will return to the India squad for the England tour, where the team will play one rescheduled Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Meanwhile, in a video that’s going viral on social media, Rohit Sharma is seen playing gully cricket with youngsters in Worli, Mumbai. In the short clip, Rohit Sharma decides to tonk the ball big but ends up giving an easy catch to the fielder.

Rohit Sharma playing gully cricket at Worli, Mumbai ahead of the England tour. pic.twitter.com/XeZrDL53ii Sanskruti Yadav (@SanskrutiYadav_) June 15, 2022

Rohit was last seen in the IPL 2022, where Mumbai Indians failed to reach the playoffs after losing 10 of their 14 games. The team finished last on the points table. Rohit Sharma endured a poor outing and could only muster 268 runs at a strike rate of 120.

Rohit Sharma was key to India’s twin wins on the England tour last year, the final of which will be played at Edgbaston from July 1st. He was the highest run-scorer for India in the four Tests and scored 368 runs at an average of 52.57. The batter looked composed in the swinging conditions and along with KL Rahul, set up a good platform for the Indian middle order. The fans will be hoping that Rohit Sharma returns to form in the England series as India is eyeing a historic series win.