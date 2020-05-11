Hailed as one of the best limited-overs batsmen in the world at the moment – Rohit Sharma has often provided India blistering starts in ODIs and T20Is with his explosive and dominating style of batsmanship. With no cricketing action going on at the moment due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Rohit is now focussing on other aspects of his game amid the break. The Mumbaikar admitted that he misses rolling his arm in white-ball cricket after the finger injury.

Making an exclusive appearance on a brand-new show ‘Cricket Connected’ to discuss cricket with the fans, the 33-year-old spoke on several topics and discussed in length about his finger injury. Interestingly, Rohit has a T20 hat-trick against his name which he picked up for now-defunct Deccan Chargers franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit’s match-winning figures helped Chargers register a massive win over Mumbai Indian in the 2009 edition of IPL.

“I miss my bowling! Since I injured my finger, I’m unable to grip the ball and I can’t bowl the way I used to. Wankhede’s pitch doesn’t give me a chance to bowl, so I stay away from it,” Rohit said during the Star Sports’ talk show.

The swashbuckling batsman further added that he will look to bowl at least 10 overs while playing the longest format. “In Tests, I try to bowl because that gives bowlers a break. To help the team, I mentally prepare myself to bowl 10 overs in a Test match,” he added.

Earlier, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said that he’d prefer watching limited-overs vice-captain Rohit over skipper Virat Kohli if he had to choose between the two modern-day legends.

“If there are two matches happening in the same city simultaneously and Virat is playing in one and Rohit in another, then I will head to the match featuring Rohit Sharma,” Kaif told YouTube channel Sportscreen.