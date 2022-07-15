Watch: Rohit Sharma Quickly Fixes His Dislocated Shoulder During Second ODI Against England At Lord’s

London: After a comprehensive win in the first ODI against England, the Men in Blue suffered a crushing defeat by 100 runs in the second ODI. India were in a comfortable position at the halfway mark when the bowlers restricted England to a below-par 246. However, the batters made a mess of the chase, courtesy of some scintillating bowling by Reece Topley, and were bowled out for 146. The series is now levelled at 1-1, with the final scheduled on July 17th, Sunday in Manchester.

Meanwhile, a video from the match is going viral where Rohit Sharma can be seen fixing his dislocated shoulder. While fielding at covers, Rohit suffered an injury scare and dislocated his shoulder. An injury of such sort can take weeks to heal, but Rohit stayed calm and quickly rotated his shoulder to get the bones in place again. Rohit’s act was noticed by Sanjay Manjrekar who mentioned it in the commentary as well.

Coming back to the game, Rohit, who played a wonderful hand of 76 in the first ODI, was dismissed for a duck in the second ODI. Soon after, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli also departed, leaving India reeling at 31-4. India never recovered from the early blows and were blown away by the hosts.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli once again failed to overcome his lean patch and was criticized on social media. However, Rohit Sharma backed him and said that he has been a match-winner for India over the years and a slight dip in form does not make him any less important to the team.

“He has played so many matches and has been playing the game since so many years. He’s such a good batsman that he does not need reassurance. I had mentioned this previously too that form keeps flickering. It is a part and parcel of the game for every cricketer. Everyone faces a similar time during their careers.