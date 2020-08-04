India’s limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma plays down comparison with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni and called the former India skipper ‘one of a kind’ cricketer. Rohit also stated that he doesn’t like comparisons between different captains as every individual has its own strengths and weaknesses.

The 33-year-old Rohit was responding to Suresh Raina’s views on the Super Over podcast, where he likened the former to MSD. “Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina,” Rohit said in a Twitter video he posted in reply to a fan question. “MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses.”

Raina is impressed with Rohit’s record of leading Mumbai Indians to a record four IPL title triumphs, one more than Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team. He is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players, and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front,” Raina said on The Super Over Podcast.

Rohit has also led India to title wins at the Nidahas Trophy (T20I format) in Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup (50 overs) in 2018 while standing in for Virat Kohli. Overall, he has led India in 10 ODIs and 19 T20Is, winning eight and 15 of them respectively.

“I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen…I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh,” Raina had said.

“MS Dhoni was brilliant. He (Rohit) has won more (IPL) trophies than MS, but they both are very similar. Both of them, as captains, like to listen.

“When your captain is listening, you can solve a lot of problems, you can solve the mental aspects of the players. So in my book, they both are wonderful.”

Rohit is the most successful IPL captain in history with four titles under his belt, one more than Dhoni who has led Chennai Super Kings to three crowns. However, Dhoni enjoys a stellar record at the international level winning the World T20, ICC World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy as captain.

Rohit has also captained Team India ten times till now. He has an 80% win percentage after leading his team to victory in 8 matches.