After approximately three months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, India opener Rohit Sharma was back to training on Wednesday and the Mumbai-born cricketer also took to Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of it. He shared a post-workout picture where he is drenched in sweat and is pouring water to cool off. Rohit – who has not played cricket since the last five months after picking up a calf injury in New Zealand – said he felt good to be back and also felt like himself after a long time.

“Good to be back on the park getting some work done 🤩 felt like myself after a long time,” he captioned the picture.

With the cash-rich Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely, cricketers are finding it hard to remain fit staying indoors. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that it does not intend to hold practise sessions for international cricketers amid the COVID-19 scare.

A week back, speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Rohit spoke about the day he realised the importance of fans. “You never realize you’re playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans. I still remember when we won against Australia in the semi-final in 2007, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I hadn’t seen anything like this before,” he said.