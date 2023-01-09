Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason Behind Jasprit Bumrah Missing Sri Lanka ODIs

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday revealed the reason behind leaving out Jasprit Bumrah from the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday, January 10 2023, with the first being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Bumrah, who was not a part of the ODI squad against Sri Lanka initially was lated included in the team after he was declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on January 3, 2023.

“Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” read a BCCI statement.

However, just a day before the ODI series against Sri Lanka was about to get underway, Bumrah was once again ruled out as a precautionary measure with India set to play Australia in a four-match Test series starting February 9, 2023.

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” the BCCI revealed in a statement on Monday.

Talking about Bumrah, Rohit said that the India fast bowler felt stiffness while bowling at nets in the National Cricket Academy.

"Jasprit Bumrah felt stiffness while bowling at nets in National Cricket Academy," Rohit told media ahead of the first ODI vs Sri Lanka.

India are still in contention to play the World Test Championship final and it only made sense to give him sufficient rest instead of rushing him back for the ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Talking about his T20I future, the India captain said, “Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format.”

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.