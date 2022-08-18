New Delhi: The One Day International cricket is somewhat getting lost in the thrill of T20Is and the charm of Test cricket. Ben Stokes’ retirement from the format has raised serious concerns about the future of 50-overs cricket. Many experts believe that it will be hard for the ODI format to survive as many more players are likely to go Stokes way.

Given the monetary benefits of the T20 format and the Test being the ultimate format, ODIs are likely to suffer the most due to the hectic cricketing calendar. However, India captain Rohit Sharma has rubbished the talks of ODIs becoming less relevant.

While speaking at an event organised by a leading sportswear brand to highlight ocean pollution due to the use of non-biodegradable and micro-plastic Rohit said, “Mera naam hi one-day cricket se bana hai, sab bekar ki baatein hai, (I made my mark in ODIs, the talk is nonsense).”

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest batters in the ODI format. Rohit has scored 9376 runs in the format, including 29 centuries, three of which are double hundreds.

Adding further, Rohit said there were talks about Test cricket getting lost in the glamour of T20Is as well but that wasn’t the case to be, adding that the ODI format is still a very important format for him.

“People were earlier talking about Test cricket. For me, cricket is important — whatever be the format. I would never say that ODI is getting finished or T20 is getting finished or Tests are nearing an end. I wish there is another format as well, because for me, playing the game is most important. Since childhood, we dreamt of playing the game for India and whenever we play ODIs, stadiums are full, the excitement remains high. It’s an individual choice as to which format to play or not, but for me, all three formats are important,” said India’s all-format captain.

Rohit also reacted to the hype around India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28 in Asia Cup 2022 and said that India are fully prepared to face Pakistan. “Asia Cup is happening after a long time, but we played Pakistan last year in Dubai, where obviously the result did not go our way. But the Asia Cup is different now. The team is playing differently and has prepared differently, so a lot of things have changed from then. But for us, we need to assess the conditions, keep in mind the fact that we will be playing in 40-plus degrees. We need to assess all those factors and prepare accordingly,” he said.