London: Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the most elegant batsmen in the world. Time and again, fans and plaudits have felt that he has ‘extra time’ to play the ball, and also the term ‘lazy elegance’ has been used often while describing the India opener. These are also terms that were used for former Pakistani great Inzamam-ul-Haq, so does Rohit actually have extra time while playing the ball?

During a recent interview with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Rohit was asked this question and he rubbished it straight away and said that is impossible. Claiming there is no such thing as extra time, Rohit said when you are facing a fast bowler you have to be ready.

“I’ve heard people say that ‘he has got a lot of time’. No boss, I don’t have any time. I know that when I’m facing the bowler, you have to be ready. There is no such thing as extra time or he has got more time. Every batsman is challenged when he is facing the bowler, so you just have to be on top of your game, mindset to come out on top for that particular delivery,” Rohit told Dinesh Karthik on a video uploaded by Sky Sports.

“There is no time. Those guys are quick enough to rattle you. Yes, technically you can say that he plays the ball late, but there is no such thing as ‘he has got less time, more time’. I don’t think so,” he added further.

The Indian opener has been in good touch at the top of the order. He scored 83 in the first innings of the ongoing Test at Lord’s on Thursday. He has been getting India off to those steady starts in the UK and that is a remarkable feat considering he has to face James Anderson and Stuart Broad in seam-friendly conditions.