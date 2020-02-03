In what is a huge blow to the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india">Indian camp</a>, limited-overs vice-captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma</a> was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth and final T20 International on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui. "He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>While there has been no official confirmation yet, in case if Rohit is ruled out, Mayank Agarwal might be roped in as a replacement for the Mumbai batsman. <p></p> <p></p>India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>More to follow </strong></em>