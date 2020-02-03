In what is a huge blow to the Indian camp, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth and final T20 International on Sunday.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui. “He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, in case if Rohit is ruled out, Mayank Agarwal might be roped in as a replacement for the Mumbai batsman.

India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

More to follow