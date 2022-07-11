Rohit Sharma Sends Stern Reply To Kapil Dev & Venkatesh Prasad Over Virat Kohli’s Future In Team India

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now. His poor run of form continued in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against England as he only managed to score a total of 12 runs in the two matches against the home side. The poor form of the Indian batsman has raised many eyebrows in world cricket with experts and fans calling to leave him out of the team and give chances to young players. Former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad also share the same opinion. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has backed the star player in these tough circumstances.

Virat Kohli was rested for the first T20I match after playing in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Fans had high hopes from Virat Kohli in the T20I series as they thought the rest would do wonders for the Indian batsman but he failed to deliver as per expectations.

After the third match, former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad Tweeted, “There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback. The yardsticks seem to have.”

He added, “Changed drastically now, where there is rest for being out of form. This is no way for progress. There is so much talent in the country and cannot play on reputation. One of India’s greatest match-winner, Anil Kumble sat out on so many ocassions, need action’s for the larger good.”

Kapil Dev had also shared similar sentiments about Virat Kohli. The former captain had told ABP News, “Play in-form players when you have loads of options. You can’t just go by reputation, but you have to look for current form. You can be an established player but that doesn’t mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row.”

“If world No. 2 Test bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then your No. 1 batter can also be dropped. If he isn’t performing, you can’t continue to keep these boys out. I hope there’s a healthy fight for selection, the youngsters should look to outperform Kohli. But Kohli needs to think, ‘yes at one point I was a big player, but I need to play like that No. 1 player again’. That’s a problem for the team, it’s not a bad problem,” he had added.

Rohit gave a reply to all the critics and experts after the end of the series. In the post-match press conference, Rohit said, “It is not difficult for us as we do not listen to the outside noise. I don’t know who the experts are. I don’t even understand why they are called experts. They are watching it from the outside, they don’t know what is going on inside. We are building a team, we have a certain thought process. A lot of deliberation goes behind it. There is a lot of thinking behind it. Boys are backed. Boys are given chances. People outside don’t know all these things. It is not important what is going on outside.”

“If you talk of form, it goes up and down for everyone. The quality of a player never goes down and we should remember that. When you make certain comments, you should always remember that the quality of a player does not go down. We back that quality. It has happened with me, it has happened with XYZ, it has happened with everyone, it is nothing new. When some player has done so well consistently for so long, that can’t be written off in one or two series or one or two years. It takes people time to understand it completely, but those who are running the team know the importance of that quality,” concluded Rohit.