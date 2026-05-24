Rohit Sharma shares his biggest dream for Team India, praising fearless new generation

Former India captain Rohit Sharma believes Indian cricket is heading in the right direction and feels the country is steadily becoming a global powerhouse in the sport. Speaking during Mumbai Indians’ ESA Day event, Rohit praised India’s recent success across multiple tournaments and formats while also sharing his thoughts on modern cricket, young players and leadership.

The veteran opener said India’s performances over the last few years reflect the strength of the system and the fearless mindset of the current generation.

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Rohit Sharma wants India to dominate world cricket

Rohit made it clear that his biggest dream is to see India become the strongest cricketing nation in the world. He pointed to the success achieved by different Indian teams in recent ICC events as proof that Indian cricket is moving in the right direction.

“I want India to be the powerhouse of world cricketâ€¦that is the bottom line as I want India to be the best and cricket is right up there. What we have done in the last three years has been superb to watch. From the 2024 World Cup, Women’s World Cup, U19 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and another T20 World Cup. I hope we continue our winning streak,” Rohit said while speaking at Mumbai Indians’ ESA Day event.

Rohit Sharma explains how modern cricket has changed

The Indian skipper also spoke about how much the game has evolved since the early days of his career, especially in T20 cricket where scoring patterns have completely changed.

According to Rohit, totals that once looked competitive no longer feel safe because of the aggressive approach adopted by modern batters.

“When we started 130-140 was a good score but currently it is difficult. Now, any score one gets does not seem to be very convincing. That is the story which tells you how the game has gone about through the years,” he said.

Rohit praises fearless approach of new-generation cricketers

Rohit believes the biggest reason behind cricket’s growth is the fearless mindset of younger players. He said modern cricketers are more open-minded and willing to take risks without worrying too much about failure.

“People have become more fearless, open minded on how they should go about doing things, which is a good sign for the sport, game and league. The players are not afraid to take a step forward rather than being conservative. In the coming years too, that is how it will keep going, it will reach greater heights,” he expressed.

Rohit Sharma sends important message to young cricketers

While speaking about youngsters, Rohit advised parents and coaches not to put unnecessary pressure on children too early. He said enjoying the sport should always remain the first priority.

“It depends from age to age. I know there are kids ranging from six years to 18 years. You do not want to put too much pressure on the kid so early on in their life. They should just be enjoying the sport, watching and playing with their friends. That is how it all started for me. The situation will tell you what is important at this point of time. Enjoy the sport that you want to play. No one can force you to do something,” the ODI opener said.

Rohit Sharma reflects on difficult phases in career

Rohit admitted that setbacks and failures played a huge role in shaping his career and personality over the years. He said difficult periods often teach the biggest lessons in professional sport.

“From my debut till now, there have been so many instances where I got to learn if I have to come up from here then what needs to be done. In sport, there is no smooth ride, along with upwards, there is also a downhill which teaches you many things,” he stated.

Rohit opens up on captaincy pressure and responsibilities

The 39-year-old also shared how captaincy changed the way he thinks about the game. Rohit explained that leadership taught him to put team success ahead of individual achievements.

“I learnt a lot from my India and Mumbai Indians captaincy. How one needs to put everything aside and make sure the team goal is more important. When one is captain, it is a different story because you just do not have to worry about your performance. You also have to worry about others’ performances as well. If you have hit a 100 and the others have not been able to perform and the side has lost the game then it is worrisome. It will not give you peace of mind until the results are showing,” Rohit mentioned.

Rohit Sharma says cricket shaped his personal life too

Rohit finally revealed that cricket has also helped him become a better person off the field by teaching him important life skills and how to deal with people.

“Even in my personal life, it has taught me about investing, buying, selling and dealing with the person who is sitting in front of me. All of the above comes through because of the sport I play,” he noted.

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