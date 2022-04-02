New Delhi: Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently at the pinnacle of Indian cricket. However, there was a time, when the 34-year old was disappointed on not being selected for the 2011 world cup squad. In a candid conversation with Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, Rohit said that he was dejected on being snubbed from the WC squad.

Rodrigues, who was dropped from the 2022 Women’s world cup squad for India, asked Rohit about his experience. Rohit said – ” It is very hard. Honestly, it was not easy because World cup is something you always dream of playing and being part of world cup. I still remember that I was playing a series in South Africa and we got the news and I had no one to talk to about this. I was just sitting in my room thinking what went wrong.”

Rohit also added that he was depressed, sad for a month but the MI skipper got back and started preparing for the 2015 World cup where he played some important knocks as well. Watch video here.

On being asked on how one should cope up with all this, Rohit said – “You are allowed to feel bad, you are allowed to disappointed and frustrated because that is all natural. But because of all that I didn’t want to lose my path in that anger. Just because things are not going your way, it is never the end of the line.”

Rohit is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 where they are currently battling it out against Rajasthan Royals at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.