<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently at the pinnacle of Indian cricket. However, there was a time, when the 34-year old was disappointed on not being selected for the 2011 world cup squad. In a candid conversation with Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, Rohit said that he was dejected on being snubbed from the WC squad. <p></p> <p></p>Rodrigues, who was dropped from the 2022 Women's world cup squad for India, asked Rohit about his experience. Rohit said - " It is very hard. Honestly, it was not easy because World cup is something you always dream of playing and being part of world cup. I still remember that I was playing a series in South Africa and we got the news and I had no one to talk to about this. I was just sitting in my room thinking what went wrong." <p></p> <p></p>Rohit also added that he was depressed, sad for a month but the MI skipper got back and started preparing for the 2015 World cup where he played some important knocks as well. Watch video here. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb13_OmlF3n/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb13_OmlF3n/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>On being asked on how one should cope up with all this, Rohit said - "You are allowed to feel bad, you are allowed to disappointed and frustrated because that is all natural. But because of all that I didn't want to lose my path in that anger. Just because things are not going your way, it is never the end of the line." <p></p> <p></p>Rohit is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 where they are currently battling it out against Rajasthan Royals at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;