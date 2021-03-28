For India, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been successful pair for a long time. During the third and final ODI, the Indian ODI openers brought up 5000 runs together as a pair. They became the second Indian pair to do so after former India openers – Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Seven pairs in total have amassed 5000 runs partnership in ODIs and Tendulkar-Ganguly top the list with 8227 runs. They are followed by the iconic pair of Sri Lanka – Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara. The Lankan pair have put on 5992 runs together and have won matches for their country in the past. Another Sri Lankan pair of Tilakaratne Dilshan and Sangakkara is at No 3 with 5475 runs.

The Indian pair of Dhawan and Rohit is also second in terms of most 100s as a pair. They have stitched a century-run stand on 17 occasions, while Sachin and Sourav have done it 21 times.

Most 100+ opening partnerships in ODIs

21 Tendulkar – Ganguly

17 Rohit – Dhawan

16 Gilchrist – Hayden

15 Greenidge – Haynes

At the time of filing the copy, the opening stand had been broken, but not before they had already put on a 100-run stand. Rohit and Dhawan stitched 103 runs before the former was picked u by Adil Rashid.

Rohit was out for 37 off 37 balls.

India are 113 for one in 16 overs. India skipper Virat Kohli has walked into the middle and joined a well-set Dhawan – who is on 67.