'Rohit Sharma Should Change His Name To No-Hit Sharma': Kris Srikkanth Launches Brutal Attack On MI Skipper

Kris Srikkanth said he will not have Rohit Sharma in his team if he was MI captain, slamming Rohit for his consistent low returns.

New Delhi: India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is going through a torrid run in the Indian Premier League 2023. Rohit has hardly contributed to MI this season, resulting in the team being placed in the second half of the points table. MI suffered a crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Saturday to dent their chances of reaching the playoffs which were already on the lower side.

Rohit batted at No.3 against CSK but lasted only three balls before being out for a duck. Rohit's extended lean patch has now started to frustrate fans and experts who have slammed the MI skipper for his low returns.

The latest to join the bandwagon is former cricketer Kris Srikkanth who said that he will not have Rohit Sharma in his team if he was MI captain. "Not Hit Sharma". Rohit Sharma should change his name to 'NO HIT SHARMA', I will not even play him in XI if I was Captain of MI," said Srikkanth during commentary

Rohit's duck against CSK was his second duck this season, with the first one coming against PBKS earlier this week. Rohit played a 44-run knock against PBKS on April 22 but since has only managed five runs in four innings. Overall, he has scored 184 runs at an average of 18.40 this season.

Rohit Sharma Leads Charts Of Most Ducks In IPL