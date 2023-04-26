'Rohit Sharma Should Take A Break From IPL': Sunil Gavaskar's Massive Statement On India Skipper Ahead Of WTC Final

Sunil Gavaskar said that Rohit Sharma should take a break from IPL to keep himself fit for the WTC final against Australia in June

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that India skipper Rohit Sharma should take a break from the IPL to stay fit for the WTC final against Australia, set to take place at the Oval from June 7-12. Gavaskar added that Rohit Sharma can come back to play for MI in the final stage of the tournament but he should give himself a breather before the WTC final. Notably, BCCI on Tuesday announced the India squad for the summit clash of the marquee event.

"Rohit Sharma should take a break and keep himself ready for the WTC Final. He can come back again for the last few IPL matches, but now take a little bit of a breather himself," said Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will not be happy with Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2023 so far. MI have lost four of the seven games and are tottering in the bottom half of the points table. Having lost the first two games against RCB and CSK, the team roared back to form and won three games on the trot. However, they lost to Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in the following two games to put their campaign in jeopardy.

MI bowling was always going to be an issue in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but the poor show by the batters is very disappointing for the Mumbai fans. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav, all have blown hot and cold, not showing any consistency.

India's WTC 2023 Final Squad Full Of Surprises Meanwhile, India's WTC final squad is full of suprises, with out for form KL Rahul retaining his place and Suryakumar Yadav getting dropped after just one match. Also, the return of Ajinkya Rahane based on his IPL performance has left many experts baffled.