Rohit Sharma shuts down retirement reports with a century roar against England in the third ODI

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule England VS India 387/3 (50.0) 232/1 (34.5) Run Rate: (Current: 6.66) IND need 156 runs in 91 balls at 10.28 rpo Last Wicket: Shubman Gill (C) lbw b Adil Rashid 77 (84) - 147/1 in 24.2 Over Rohit Sharma 121 * (99) 15x4, 4x6 Virat Kohli 27 (26) 3x4, 0x6 Jacob Bethell (1.5-0-8-0) * Sam Curran (5-0-41-0)

Team India has begun their innings for the important clash against England. The Indian players need to perform well in this match as it will help them to seal the ODI series and get redemption as well.

Rohit Sharma smash 34th century against England

However, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and memorable knocks. Rohit Sharma smashed his 34th century against England. This century is not like other centuries. The reason behind this explosive knock is, it was a comeback innings by Rohit Sharma.

This century came just after his ODI retirement reports. The fans and cricket experts are very happy after this century as they don’t want the legendary player to perform poorly in this series. After this century, Rohit Sharma shut down all the rumors and backed his form and confidence.

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Rohit Sharma smashed this century off 84 balls. In his knock, Rohit Sharma smashed 11 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate 117. The Indian team needed a good start to make this chase more easy for the Indian, which they gave Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave a brilliant start to the Indian innings by smashing some great boundaries.

It’s time to discuss, Shubman Gill’s innings in this match, Gill played a captain innings as he scored 77 runs off 84 balls. In his knock, Gill smashed 10 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 91.

Also Read: Gurnoor Brar registers unwanted record after poor show against England in 3rd ODI

Abhishek Nayar backs Rohit Sharma before ODI clash

Ahead of this match, former Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar predicted Rohit Sharma will perform brilliantly in the match and make a great strategy against England star all-rounder Sam Curran.

“Rohit Sharma will 100 per cent have to come up with a plan to counter Sam Curran. In the first ODI, he stepped out and tried to attack him. In the last match, he played a maiden over against Curran, which is very unlike Rohit. So, you will see a tactical change. Maybe he will play deep in the crease or stand outside the off stump. In the last game, he was expecting the ball to come in, but it kept moving away.”

“So, he will definitely have a strategy in place. I’m not sure if Sam Curran will trouble him with pace, seam, or swing. He will trouble him with consistency. The conditions are helping him a bit. But I think Lord’s will probably be a better pitch with shorter boundaries, so Rohit may find it easier to score,” Nayar told JioStar

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s India future amid retirement talk