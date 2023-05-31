Rohit Sharma Sweat Out In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 | Watch Video

New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. Many players, including India Captain Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and Virat Kohli, have already joined the camp in England.

In the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma couldn't showcase his best as the Mumbai Indians captain scored just 332 runs in 16 matches throughout the season with an average of 20.75.

After struggling in IPL 2023, Rohit seemed to keen to get into the Test mode as he donned the team's new training jersey.

A video posted by the ICC official handle is going viral all over the internet, where India's opener can be seen practising in the nets and trying to smash big.

Here is the video: