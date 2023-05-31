Rohit Sharma Sweat Out In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 | Watch Video
After a rough patch in IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma is all set to take on Australia in the finals of the World Test Championship.
New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. Many players, including India Captain Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and Virat Kohli, have already joined the camp in England.
In the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma couldn't showcase his best as the Mumbai Indians captain scored just 332 runs in 16 matches throughout the season with an average of 20.75.
After struggling in IPL 2023, Rohit seemed to keen to get into the Test mode as he donned the team's new training jersey.
A video posted by the ICC official handle is going viral all over the internet, where India's opener can be seen practising in the nets and trying to smash big.
Here is the video:
Hitman Rohit Sharma hitting in the nets ahead of WTC Finals @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/7Tb2ZLdq4d
Captain ROHIT SHARMA in nets ahead of WTC FINAL. pic.twitter.com/PumnftPmej
Yashasvi Jaiswal added to the Indian squad
Recently, there has been another addition to the squad. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the India squad for the WTC squad final as a standby player. Yashasvi replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will not be travelling to England for WTC due to his marriage.
Jaiswal learning from Virat Kohli ahead of WTC final. pic.twitter.com/A8F0eYQsU5
Indian squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).
Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.
