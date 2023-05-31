Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Sweat Out In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final 2023 | Watch Video

After a rough patch in IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma is all set to take on Australia in the finals of the World Test Championship.

Updated: May 31, 2023 10:12 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: India is going to face Australia in the World Test Championship finals at The Oval, England, from June 7 to June 11. Many players, including India Captain Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and Virat Kohli, have already joined the camp in England.

In the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma couldn't showcase his best as the Mumbai Indians captain scored just 332 runs in 16 matches throughout the season with an average of 20.75.

After struggling in IPL 2023, Rohit seemed to keen to get into the Test mode as he donned the team's new training jersey.

A video posted by the ICC official handle is going viral all over the internet, where India's opener can be seen practising in the nets and trying to smash big.

Here is the video:

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal added to the Indian squad

Recently, there has been another addition to the squad. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the India squad for the WTC squad final as a standby player. Yashasvi replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will not be travelling to England for WTC due to his marriage.

Indian squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

 

 

 

 

Ishan Kishan Could Provide X-factor To India In WTC Final, Says Ricky Ponting
ICC Expecting Full Crowds For Four Days Of WTC Final At Oval
Yashasvi Jaiswal In Team India: 21-year-old Batter Joins WTC 2023 Final Squad As Stand-by Player
WTC Final 2023: ICC Confirms India, Australia Squad For World Test Championship
