Rohit Sharma To Miss Few IPL 2023 Matches, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In His Absence: Report

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss a few games of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

New Delhi: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss a few games of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the side in his absence. As per the reports from Indian Express, the decision is being made to manage Rohit's workload. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss a few games of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the side in his absence. As per the reports from Indian Express, the decision is being made to manage Rohit's workload.

Team India is supposed to have a hectic schedule post-IPL. The Indian cricket team would be taking part in the World Test Championship final, just a few days after IPL 2023 and the 50-over World Cup that India will be hosting later this year. So giving the key players rest will be an important thing.

There is currently no official statement from the franchise or the Indian skipper itself on the matter. However, Rohit will be traveling with the team for all the matches and will be part of the dugout in games, he has to sit out.

After the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Rohit spoke about how players are responsible for maintaining their fitness for national duty while playing for their franchises in the IPL. He said "It's all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it's up to the franchises. And more importantly, it's up to the players. They are all adults; they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it's getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen."

Mumbai will be playing against Bangalore in their opening match of the IPL 2023 on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.