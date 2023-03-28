Advertisement

Rohit Sharma To Miss Few IPL 2023 Matches, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In His Absence: Report

Rohit Sharma To Miss Few IPL 2023 Matches, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In His Absence: Report

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss a few games of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Updated: March 28, 2023 10:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss a few games of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the side in his absence. As per the reports from Indian Express, the decision is being made to manage Rohit's workload.

Team India is supposed to have a hectic schedule post-IPL. The Indian cricket team would be taking part in the World Test Championship final, just a few days after IPL 2023 and the 50-over World Cup that India will be hosting later this year. So giving the key players rest will be an important thing.

There is currently no official statement from the franchise or the Indian skipper itself on the matter. However, Rohit will be traveling with the team for all the matches and will be part of the dugout in games, he has to sit out.

After the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Rohit spoke about how players are responsible for maintaining their fitness for national duty while playing for their franchises in the IPL. He said "It's all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it's up to the franchises. And more importantly, it's up to the players. They are all adults; they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it's getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen."

Mumbai will be playing against Bangalore in their opening match of the IPL 2023 on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read

More News ›
Rohit Sharma To Miss Few IPL 2023 Matches, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In His Absence: Report
Lucknow IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Ben Stokes to Play As Specialist Batter In Early Stages Of IPL 2023
Hyderabad IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
IPL 2023: Will Rishabh Pant's absence hurt Delhi Capitals or is it be Blessing In disguise?
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma To Miss Few IPL 2023 Matches, Suryakumar Yadav Lead Mumbai In His Absence: Report

Rohit Sharma To Miss Few IPL 2023 Matches, Suryakumar Yadav ...

Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

Lucknow IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Lucknow IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For India...

Ben Stokes to Play As Specialist Batter In Early Stages Of IPL 2023

Ben Stokes to Play As Specialist Batter In Early Stages Of I...

Sri Lanka Penalised, Docked One Point For Slow Over-Rate In First ODI Against New Zealand

Sri Lanka Penalised, Docked One Point For Slow Over-Rate In ...

Advertisement