Dubai: With reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma is going to replace Virat Kohli as the Team India captain in white-ball cricket, there has been much buzz on social media with fans reacting to the recent development. The TOI report states that Rohit will take over after the upcoming T20 World Cup. The reason cited here by the BCCI official is that Kohli wants to lay more emphasis on his batting.

This is not the first time news of such nature has been floated. It is believed that the two players along with the management have had a number of discussions about this over the past few months.

Soon, after this news surfaced – fans have been reacting. Here are some of the reactions:

Speculations over Kohli relinquishing white-ball captaincy after the T20 World Cup. Let’s assume this is true. While Rohit is the obvious candidate, it is also important to look at the man after him. A vice captain who can take over at around 2025. The younger the better. Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) September 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma is going to be the Indian captain. Respect for Virat Kohli for realising this. @ImRo45 is getting what he deserves. ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 13, 2021

#ViratKohli to white ball format captaincy after T20 WC pic.twitter.com/nzDTO03mMF Science wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) September 13, 2021

After the World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli will step down from the captaincy of ODI and T20I and Rohit Sharma will be the new captain.#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #captaincy pic.twitter.com/QEvvXdw6OA Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) September 13, 2021

I don’t care whether he is the captain or not, he plays for the Indian team, that’s the big thing for me. He keeps giving good performance and his performance keeps benefiting the team and the team keeps winning matches, it does matter the most.#RohitSharma 🙌♥️ pic.twitter.com/O24bb2gINf Himanshu🚬 (@i_m_himansh_) September 13, 2021

Nothing is official as yet. Would be interesting to see what happens in the next few days and how Kohli makes the big announcement. At the moment, the two cricketers would be leading their respective IPL franchises in UAE in the second leg of the T20 tournament.