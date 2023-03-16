Rohit Sharma To Shreyas Iyer: 5 Players Who Will Likely Miss ODI Series Vs Australia

Preparation for both the teams have been far from ideal as teams have been affected by the injuries and many key players will be missing the series or a game or two.

After four-match Test battle, India and Australia will now face each other in three match One-day International series, which will start from March 17. The first match will be played in Wankhede stadium Mumbai, followed by the the next two matches are scheduled on March 19 and March 22 in Andhra Pradesh and Vishakhapatnam respectively.

Team India will look forward to win the the 50-over format against Australia, as they already defeated Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year.

Here is a list of 5 key player who will miss the ODI series:

1. Rohit Sharma: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI match in Wankhede as he is reportedly set to attend his brother-in-law's wedding. In his absence Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team in his absence.

2. Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer will miss all three matches, the middle-order batter will miss the ODI series as confirmed by the fielding coach T. Dilip. Iyer is suffering from back injury and is reported to stay out of action till the end of April.

3. Pat Cummins: Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins is grieving after his mother Maria passed away during the Ahmedabad Test. Cummins flew back and decided to stay at home, while Steve Smith will captain the visiting side as the Test matches.

4. Josh Hazlewood: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, is yet to recover from his Achilles injury will miss the three-match ODI series and also Test matches, it is uncertain if he will participate in IPL 2023.