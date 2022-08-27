Dubai: Indian fans are excited to see India go up against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday. They are reaching at the venue from all over the world and one such person is Pakistan-born Bashir chacha who has reached UAE from Chicago to watch the match and interestingly supports India instead of his birth country.

Bashir chacha is a big fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and said that these players will make sure that the Indian cricket team wins the match against arch-rivals Pakistan. He also wished Virat Kohli all the best and remarked that the former Indian captain will hit the right form quickly.

“I have come here to support India. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are enough to take the Indian cricket team to victory against Pakistan. I hope Kohli will be back in form and win the match,” Bashir chacha said to Cricket Country in an exclusive interaction.

He further said, “Virat Kohli win ho jana. Upar wale ne tumhe bahut khubsurat biwi di hain to win ho jana or usme samne khus rehna. Use Log ki thodi nazar bhi lag gayi hain. Gori biwi mili to nazar lag gayi thodi kali hoti to nahi lagti. (Virat Kohli do win the match. God has given you a beautiful wife, so do win the match and stay happy in front of your wife. I think he got a bad luck but he will come back).

Virat Kohli will be hoping for a fine performance against Pakistan to start the tournament on a positive note.