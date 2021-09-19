Dubai: The wait is finally over and the Indian Premier League is set to start with a blockbuster between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Ahead of the resumption, top players from each franchise joined in for a live video session. It was hilarious as Rohit Sharma trolls his fellow IPL superstars suggesting his record title count and how the Mumbai Indians are used to coming first in the IPL. In a video posted by the IPL on their social media accounts, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, and other stars are also present.

Just when Rohit boasts about the multiple titles won by Mumbai, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant chipped in reminding everyone that it was his side that remains on top of the IPL 2021 standings when Phase 2 begins. Ravindra Jadeja also steps in and reminds everyone that Chennai Super Kings is not too far away. RCB captain Virat Kohli also joined in the fun.

Now is what a dream call looks like, eh? The stars have said it themselves – #VIVOIPL 2021 ka #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Action resumes with #CSKvMI: Sep 19 | Broadcast: 6 PM; Match: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/intAUIvped Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 18, 2021

On the other hand, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also present during the group call. Bhuvneshwar asked Gill to focus on his batting. KL Rahul added that with Kohli here, the group will focus on cricket, with the RCB captain responding that the IPL 2021 has many more twists and turns left.

Finally, all echoed the same message “Picture abhi baaki hai”.