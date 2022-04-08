Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to a brilliant start in IPL 2022 and a major reason for that is – Umesh Yadav. The current Purple Cap holder has got KKR the early wickets which has dented the opposition progress. Against Mumbai Indians, Umesh got the big wicket of captain Rohit Sharma early to peg them back. All Rohit could score was three off 12 balls before he was dismissed by the veteran pacer.

Impressed by Umesh, ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg the contest between the two players is the reason why he is excited to watch the second match between the two sides.

“Rohit Sharma went for the pull shot and out he went. Umesh Yadav right now is all over Rohit Sharma. So I am looking forward to the next contest between Mumbai Indians and KKR,” he said on his YouTube channel.