Mumbai: There have been heated conversations on social media ever since Rohit Sharma has been appointed the ODI captain of India. Reports have emerged that Virat Kohli was reluctant to leave the portfolio. Now, ex-India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has weighed in on the debate that has got the entire cricketing fraternity talking.

Gambhir reckons two captains to look after Indian cricket is a good way going forward. “I think it’s good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball cricket – whether it is the T20 format or ODI format,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir also seemed convinced that Rohit will do well for Indian cricket. “I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket,” Gambhir added.

“He has won five IPL titles. He must be doing something right as compared to other captains.”