Rohit Sharma Wants to Take it Forward From Virat Kohli, Confirms Ishan Kishan Would Open

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the first ODI versus West Indies, newly-appointed full-time limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Ishan Kishan would be opening the batting along with him. Speculations were rife over who would open after Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for Covid. With the opening pair now confirmed, Rohit also threw light on ex-captain Virat Kohli. Rohit expressed his desire to continue from where Kohli left.