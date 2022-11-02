Adelaide: India defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling game by five runs to take a massive step forward towards a semi-final berth. It was a game that Bangladesh should have won, especially after the start they got, but India pulled things back after a brief rain interruption. Earlier, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored magnificent half-centuries to help India post a daunting 184/6 in their quota of overs.

The score looked strong enough to give India a win, however, Litton Das came out all guns blazing and turned the match on his head. Bangladesh were cruising at 66/0 in 7 overs before the rain gods decided to intervene and the match was stopped due to rain. Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs, which was 80 odd runs in 9 overs.

Bangladesh’s start after the break wasn’t great as Litton Das was run out in the first over after the break. This was the turning point of the match as Bangladesh collapsed after Das’ wicket and eventually fell five run short of the target.

Meanwhile, a video of India skipper Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media where he can be seen giving a warning to Nurul Hasan. Rohit said, “Bahar nikla toh stump uda dega,” warning him to stay inside the crease. (The video will be made available soon).

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was pleased with his team’s effort after the remarkable win. “Bit of both. I was calm and nervous at the same time. It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand it could’ve gone either way but after the break we did well. When he came into the scene [on Arshdeep], we asked him to do that for us. With Bumrah not there, someone has to do it for us, and take the responsibility, for such a young guy to come and do it is not easy. But we prepared him for it. The last 9 months he has been doing it.

There was a choice betweeen Shami and him but we backed someone who did the job for us previously. In my opinion he was always there, it was a matter of few innings here and there, he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us [on Kohli]. Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position. Our fielding was brilliant, some of the catches we took was great to watch. It’s a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and honestly I never had any doubts about our fielding,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.