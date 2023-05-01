The chase was dented early when MI lost Rohit Sharma for three in the second over. Rohit, who was celebrating his 36th birthday, was clean-bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Rohit went for a big hoick and missed the ball which went on to hit the stumps. However, a few MI fans were not amused by the call and alleged that the bails were dislodged by Sanju Samson's gloves.

Rohit's wicket was followed by a brilliant counter-attack by Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan as the pair added 64 runs for the second wicket. Both Kishan (28) and Green (44) got starts but failed to play long innings. Suryakumar Yadav, however, came out with great intent and smashed a blazing 29 ball 55. MI needed 17 in the last over and Tim David made easy work of the runs, hitting three back-to-back sixes of Jason Holder to take MI to an impressive win.

Earlier, a magnificent century by Jashasi Jaiswal (124) propelled RR to a massive score. Rohit Sharma was pleased with the win and said that the team has the ability to bounce back from the most adverse situations. Rohit also hailed Tim David and said that the batter has great ability and power.

Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking. (On team changes) It is difficult as a captain, but unfortunately you have to play the conditions and the opposition.

"We want to be flexible as a team and guys need to be ready for it. Jofra has had a massive injury and didn't play for a long, long time. Bowlers need practice and rhythm, and we saw good pace from him today. SKY obviously we knew a knock like today was round the corner. (On Jaiswal) I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym, he's timing them really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket and good for RR as well," said Rohit at post match presentation.