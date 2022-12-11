Rohit Sharma Welcomes Ishan Kishan Into 200 Club With A Heartfelt Post

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan whacked a blazing double century in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh to lead India to a brilliant 227-run win. Kishan smashed 24 fours and 10 sixes during the marathon innings, joining Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman in the elite list of players with ODI double century. Interestingly, Kishan got an opportunity to play the game in place of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out after sustaining a thumb injury in the second ODI.

Rohit Sharma now has reacted to Ishan Kishan’s brilliant double hundred. Ye club ka maza alag hai, wrote Rohit while welcoming him to the 200 club.