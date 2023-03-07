Rohit Sharma Wishes Happy Holi And Advices Fans To Not Disturb Stray Animals

A day of colors, joy, food & fun with friends & family. May you all enjoy it to the fullest ?

Rohit Sharma took his twitter and wished fans a happy Holi. The cricketer also advised fans to play the safe Holi and stay away from stray animals:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma who is currently leading the team against Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 had wished the fans Holi. Team India is currently fovuing on the fourth Test match which will start from March 9 and will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

"A day of colors, joy, food & fun with friends & family. May you all enjoy it to the fullest ? Jam ke Holi khelo but thoda sambhaalke & stray animals ko bachaake ?" tweeted Rohit.

India is currently leading by 2-1 on the Test series against Australia. Australia have already qualified for the final after beating India in the third Test match and leads the WTC table. India, however, will have to depend on the result of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series, in case they fail to win the fourth Test match.

Sri Lanka would need to win both their Tests against New Zealand and then have to rely on the result of the last Test between India and Australia in order to entertain any thoughts of qualifying in the final. India's loss will open the doors for Sri Lanka.