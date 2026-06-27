‘Rohit wouldn’t be my choice’: Sanjay Manjrekar’s MASSIVE 2027 World Cup verdict stuns fans

India have named Rohit Sharma in their squad for next month’s ODI series against England, but discussions about the veteran opener’s long-term future have already begun. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still more than a year away, several former cricketers and experts are debating whether India should continue backing senior stars or begin preparing the next generation for the global event.

One of the strongest opinions has come from former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar who feels that the selectors should look at the future of Indian cricket and not take decisions based on reputation.

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Manjrekar raises doubts over Rohit’s World Cup chances

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Manjrekar was asked whether he sees Rohit Sharma being part of India’s squad for the 2027 World Cup.

The former batter admitted his answer could spark debate but said he believes the focus should remain on what benefits Indian cricket in the long run.

“I mean this will become controversial. But I think I should not care; I have not cared for all these years. We are in mid-2026, and that World Cup is in late 2027. I think India have options. Virat Kohli, with his sheer fitness, is making a strong case. But what happens here is when we select, we are thinking Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. We should think about what is best for Indian cricket,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Sony Sports.

‘Think about Indian cricket, not individuals’: Manjrekar

Manjrekar feels the opening position in ODI cricket should be handed to players who are entering their peak years and can serve the team for a long period.

According to him, India now have several younger options waiting for opportunities, making it important to plan beyond the current generation.

“Opening in 50 overs is fun. It is a rehabilitation programme. That, I think, you should give to a player who is in his prime and has got another 5-10 years. If you are thinking only about Rohit Sharma, it’s not right. You have to think about Indian cricket, the future of Indian cricket. In that space, I don’t think Rohit Sharma would be my choice in the squad.”

The comments are likely to lead to further debate, especially with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as strong contenders for a permanent spot in India’s ODI set-up.

Rohit returns for England ODI series

Despite the discussion surrounding his future, Rohit remains an important part of India’s plans for the upcoming England series.

The selectors have recalled several senior players for the assignment, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli returns after recovering from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Afghanistan ODI series, while Bumrah is set to spearhead the pace attack.

Experienced squad named by India

India have opted for a balanced squad featuring a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent.

The pace department includes Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Gurnoor Brar. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been selected as wicketkeeping options, while Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will handle the spin responsibilities.

As the race to the 2027 World Cup heats up, the debate over experience vs youth is only likely to get louder. Whether Rohit Sharma is part of India’s long-term plans could become one of the biggest talking points over the coming year.