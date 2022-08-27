New Delhi: The Indian cricket team players are currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup 2022 which will begin on Saturday with the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday and before the high-octane match, all the players have been practising to give their best. During the training, journalists are also allowed to see the players as well and Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal took the opportunity to ask them who started the rumour about Chahal’s divorce from his wife.

“Kaun hai? Batao?”, Rohit asked the reporters present at the ground. Chahal later joined in and said, ‘Ye antakshari thodi hi chal rahi hai. Idhar antakshari khelein kya? (We are not playing ‘guess the names’ here).

Rohit Sharma asking journalists on who started the fake rumours on Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life. ? pic.twitter.com/A6V9fkz9R1 Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2022

The rumour started a few days back after the couple’s cryptic social media activity. However, it was almost immediately dismissed by both Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree on their Instagram accounts.

Yuzvendra Chahal is an important member of the Indian cricket team and is likely to play against Pakistan. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the World Cup. All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 pm. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but the hosts were changed due to the recent political tensions in the country.