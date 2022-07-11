Rohit Sharma’s 10-Year Old On Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral After India Batter Smashes Ton vs England In 3rd T20I

India vs England, 3rd T20I, Nottingham: Suryakumar Yadav was in his element in the third and final T20I against England at Trent Bridge as the India batter smashed a brilliant hundred to keep India in the hunt of chasing down a mammoth target of 215 set by the hosts. Although India felt short by 17 runs, Suryakumar showed why he merits a regular spot in the middle-order of the India team and has pretty much cemented his spot for the T20 World Cup to be played later in the year in Australia.

Surya’s 117 came off 55 balls as the rest of the batters failed to get going on a batting friendly wicket at Trent Bridge. India captain Rohit Sharma was mighty pleased with the 31-year-old’s knock and said that he has grwon from strength to strength.

“We are proud of the fight. Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, has wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad,” said the India captain at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Just after Surya’s brilliant knock came to an end, Rohit’s 11 year-old tweet went viral where he wrote about the Mumbai-born India batter and his potential to make it big at the international stage. Netizens hailed the India captain for indentifying the Mumbai batter as one user wrote, “The Hitman identified the talent way back!” while another tweet read, “RAY OF SURYA.”

India won the T20I series 2-1 against England, having won the first two matches of the three-match series.