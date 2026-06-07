Rohit Sharma’s big STATEMENT on new India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer

The T20 Mumbai League witnessed an exciting night of cricket in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium but it was Rohit Sharma’s comments off the field that grabbed plenty of attention. The former India captain spoke about leadership, Mumbai cricket’s competitive culture and the opportunities available for young players through the tournament.

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Rohit also shared his thoughts on India’s newly-appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, expressing confidence that the Mumbai batter is ready for the challenge at the international level.

Iyer shines on special night at Wankhede

The Nuvama T20 Mumbai League clash between SOBO Mumbai Falcons and Triumph Knights Mumbai North East attracted more than 21,000 fans to the Wankhede Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer, playing his first match after being named India’s T20I captain, led from the front with a match-winning 61 off just 36 balls. His innings helped the Falcons secure a five-wicket victory in a contest that also featured Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit explains why Mumbai produces leaders

Speaking during the event, Rohit highlighted how Mumbai cricket prepares players for leadership responsibilities through its highly competitive environment.

“Playing in Mumbai teaches you a lot of things. And if you ask anyone who has captained India or Mumbai, they’ll tell you the same thing. Because nothing comes easy here,” he said.

“You have to really earn it. So, captaincy is also something that you have to earn and earn the respect of people around you. And that is something that all these guys have.”

Rohit said the hard nature of Mumbai cricket helps players develop the attributes to lead teams at the highest level.

Rohit backs Shreyas to be a future captain

Rohit spoke about the journeys of several Mumbai cricketers who overcame challenges to cement their place in international cricket. He cited Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer as examples of players who earned success through perseverance.

“You’ve seen Surya who led India to the World Cup final. Look, he made his India debut at 31, if I’m not wrong. Which means that he never gave up. He always wanted to be in the fight. And when it came, he wanted to grab it with both hands. And he did it.

“Now, Shreyas has been announced as a T20 captain. And I’m sure looking at how he has captained in the last few years for his franchise in Mumbai and all of that, he’s going to have a good time as well.”

Rohit highlights importance of T20 Mumbai League

The India captain also praised the T20 Mumbai League for giving young cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and attract attention from higher levels of the game.

“We want the platform for all the players to come out and show their talent. And this is the perfect platform for a lot of these guys who are playing and taking part in it. Last year was a huge success, I saw it. A lot of people turned up as well,” he said.

Rohit believes the tournament can act as a stepping stone for players aiming to break into bigger competitions, including the IPL.

“For a lot of these guys who have not been part of the IPL, this is a huge platform. I’m pretty sure a lot of the team owners will be watching. And the players will try and make the most of it.”

Rohit credits MCA for successful tournament

Rohit also acknowledged the efforts of the Mumbai Cricket Association and its president Ajinkya Naik for organising the competition successfully, especially so soon after the IPL season.

“Huge credit to Ajinkya [Naik] and his team for putting up this show and a wonderful platform for everyone. And what I’ve been hearing from everyone is that there hasn’t been any compromise. It’s never easy, especially after the IPL. I know how tough it is, not just for the players but also not to forget the groundsmen who have been here day in, day out. That shows the people involved in the T20 Mumbai League are quite passionate as well.”