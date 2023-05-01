Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Phone Prank Gives Fan A Mini Heart-Attack

Rohit Sharma pranked a fan and walked away with his phone after MI beat RR at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: May 1, 2023 4:29 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians picked up a remarkable win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a target of 213, MI cruised to a win by seven wickets, courtesy of a brilliant 55 by Suryakumar Yadav, 44 by Cameron Green and a blazing 45 of 14 balls by Tim David.

After the game, MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who was celebrating his 36th birthday, took selfies with the fan. In a hilarious incident, Rohit took the selfie and walked away with the phone of the fan, giving the owner a mini attack. The hilarious video was shared by MI on their Instagram handle.

 

Rohit Sharma Needs To Come Good With The Bat

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has had a poor season with the bat. Fans were hoping for a good inning from Rohit Sharma on his birthday but the skipper was dismissed for 3 after being clean-bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Mumbai Indians have made a recovery of sorts in IPL 2023 after losing the first two games and currently have four wins in eight matches. Rohit Sharma will have to find form soon if MI has to reach the playoffs. The good news for the MI fans is that Suryakumar Yadav has found his magical touch.

Another big concern for the MI family will be the bleak bowling attack. With Bumrah injured and Jofra Archer not fully fit, MI has failed to restrict teams to a low score. This could be critical for Mumbai Indians as we reach the business end of the tournament. The team has reportedly roped in Chris Jordan for the remainder of the tournament.

