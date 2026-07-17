Rohit Sharma’s parents arrive in London amid retirement rumours ahead of last and final Lord’s ODI

Rohit Sharma’s future in the Indian ODI setup looks uncertain as reports suggested that a big transition could be on the cards after the ongoing three-match series against England. While there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI, sources suggest discussions have already taken place regarding the veteran opener’s role in the team’s long-term plans.

The third and final ODI at Lord’s on July 19 could reportedly turn out to be Rohit’s last appearance in Indian colours. According to TOI reports, the BCCI’s senior selection committee has decided to move in a different direction after the England tour and has conveyed its thinking to the former ODI captain.

Meanwhile, a CREX report stated that Rohit Sharma’s parents have already arrived in London amid the retirement rumours. The report further claimed that the senior batter had arranged for his parents to attend the Lord’s ODI after learning about the selectors’ plans for his future.

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Selectors reportedly communicate decision to Rohit Sharma

As per reports, the selection committee met Rohit Sharma last week in the presence of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The discussions reportedly centred around India’s future plans, with the selectors looking to build a younger squad ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

A source within the board said: “The selectors have informed Rohit that he does not figure in their scheme of things after the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. He wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court.“

The report further claims that youngsters, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, are expected to receive more opportunities as the management begins preparing the next generation of players.

Rohit reportedly unhappy with the decision

The report also states that Rohit held discussions with a few BCCI officials during the England tour. It is understood that the experienced batter was disappointed with the decision, having hoped to continue representing India in the 50-over format after working on improving his fitness.

No official statement has been issued by either Rohit Sharma or the BCCI regarding the reports.

India already started transition under Shubman Gill

India had already begun reshaping their ODI setup after Rohit was removed as captain last year, with Shubman Gill taking over the leadership role.

According to the report, the selectors and team management believe this is the right time to invest in younger players as part of the preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit has already retired from two formats

Rohit has gradually stepped away from international cricket across formats over the past two years.

He retired from T20 Internationals on June 29, 2024, just after guiding India to the T20 World Cup title. Later on May 7, 2025, he announced his retirement from Test cricket through an Instagram post ahead of India’s tour of England.

If the latest reports prove true, the Lord’s ODI could also mark the end of his ODI career.

Recent form has raised questions

Rohit’s recent performances with the bat have not been up to his usual standards. In the second ODI at Cardiff on Thursday, he managed 26 runs from 47 deliveries before getting out.

While the slump in form, Rohit’s impact on Indian cricket remains significant. He took India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and helped develop a more aggressive approach at the top of the order that changed the team’s style in the format. This fearless brand of cricket also saw India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup under his captaincy.

However, with the selectors reportedly planning for the future, all eyes will be on Lord’s, where Rohit might play his last ODI for India if the reported decision stays the same.