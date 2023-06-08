Rohit Sharma's Placements Allowed Some Easy Runs: Saurav Ganguly Slams India's Captain

It was Travis Head and Steven Smith's day as the batters put Australia in the driver's seat on day 1 of the ongoing World Test Championship Final.

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is under fire for his team selection against Australia in the World Test Championship at The Oval in London.

India started really strong against Australia, as star Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj got rid of Usman Khawaja in the fourth over. Australian opener David Warner was not in his best form as he lost an early wicket to Shardul Thakur.

However, Travis Head and Steve Smith took full advantage of a lacklustre Indian bowling line-up to stitch a mammoth 251-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket to put Australia in the driver's seat by putting 327/3 on the board at the stumps on Day 1

Meanwhile, everyone is doubting Rohit Sharma's selection of Ravindra Jadeja over Ravichandran Ashwin, including former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly is also not impressed by Rohit's field placements and he thought India allowed Australia 'easy runs' on Day 1. He further assured that the India's batting unit will come back and play well.

"India will be a bit disappointed. They had Australia at 76/3 and let them get off the hook. I know that partnerships happen in cricket. There will be a batting team who will come back and play well. I thought India started well just after Lunch but lost the feel a bit as the game progressed," the former BCCI president told Star Sports at Tea.

"I thought they let Travis Head get off the hook very easily. I know he has been in good form, he has scored a lot of runs, but still they were 76/3. I think Rohit Sharma with his field placements at that stage probably allowed some easy runs to happen and now Australia are in a good position," Ganguly added.