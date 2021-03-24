Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant share an extremely cordial relation and are fond of each other. The Indian cricketers gave fans another display of their bromance recently. A video surfaced on the social space a day after India beat England in the first ODI at Pune. <p></p> <p></p>In the video Pant shared on his Instagram story, Rohit is getting a COVID-19 test done. After the swab has been taken, Pant - who is behind the lens - cheekily asks Rohit how he feels. He says, <em>"arey, kaise ho bhaiya? (how are you brother?)".</em> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit&#x1f602;&#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RishabhPant?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RishabhPant</a> <p></p> <p></p>Via <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a>'s Instagram story&#x1f602; <a href="https://t.co/atWQ7Hwzy3">pic.twitter.com/atWQ7Hwzy3</a></p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma Stan (@rohiratstan) <a href="https://twitter.com/rohiratstan/status/1374625055221501954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In a friendly gesture, Rohit shows him the middle finger, without any offense, in response to Pant's query. Rohit has in the past praised Pant when critics were attacking the young wicketkeeper-batsman. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Rohit - who picked up an elbow injury is set to miss the remainder of the ODI series. In all probability, Shubman Gill would open with in-form Shikhar Dhawan - who missed a century by two runs in the first ODI.