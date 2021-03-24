Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant share an extremely cordial relation and are fond of each other. The Indian cricketers gave fans another display of their bromance recently. A video surfaced on the social space a day after India beat England in the first ODI at Pune.

In the video Pant shared on his Instagram story, Rohit is getting a COVID-19 test done. After the swab has been taken, Pant – who is behind the lens – cheekily asks Rohit how he feels. He says, “arey, kaise ho bhaiya? (how are you brother?)”.

In a friendly gesture, Rohit shows him the middle finger, without any offense, in response to Pant’s query. Rohit has in the past praised Pant when critics were attacking the young wicketkeeper-batsman.

Meanwhile, Rohit – who picked up an elbow injury is set to miss the remainder of the ODI series. In all probability, Shubman Gill would open with in-form Shikhar Dhawan – who missed a century by two runs in the first ODI.