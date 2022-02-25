Lucknow: Rohit Sharma-led India was on point on Thursday with most aspects of the game during the first T20I versus Sri Lanka. The batters and the bowlers came up with the goods, but the fielding let the team down. Despite winning the game comfortably by 62 runs, Rohit said that the fielding issues need to be addressed at the post-match presentation.

During the game, Rohit could not keep a lid on his emotions when Shreyas Iyer dropped a catch off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. He had his hand in his face in utter disbelief. The incident took place in the sixth over when Charith Asalanka decided to play the slog sweep. He did not get the desired timing on that. Shreyas dropped the catch in the deep and that made Chahal, who was about to celebrate, stop.

Here is the video: