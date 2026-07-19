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Rohit Sharma’s stunning boundary save silences ODI retirement rumors during 3rd ODI vs England

Star Indian player Rohit Sharma showed a great fielding moment against England in the third ODI match. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 19, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Fielding

Rohit Sharma Fielding

Team India is playing the third and decider ODI against England. Both teams are looking for a victory in this match as they wanted to end the series on a good note. England had won the toss and decided to bat first.

England vs India third ODI playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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Also Read: Yuvraj Singh rings the iconic Lord’s bell ahead of India vs England 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma’s superb fielding performance against England shut down retirement reports

For England, star players Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell opened the innings and gave a explosive start. Both batters showcased a brilliant batting performance with impressive boundaries. Ben Duckett showed great intent and momentum from the beginning of the innings.

Speaking about his batting performance, Ben Duckett played a great innings and put pressure on the Indian bowling attack with proper dominance. Duckett produced 141 runs off 135 balls, including 18 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 104. Meanwhile, his opening partner Jacob Bethell also reflected his dominance in the match as he scored 91 runs off 93 balls. In his knock, he smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 97.

Both batters steal some unexpected moments in the match. However, there was one more moment in the match, when a star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma saved a great boundary. This moment made fans crazy and Rohit Sharma’s fitness shut down all the rumors about his ODI retirement. The fans are expecting a good performance from him. In the fielding, he didn’t disappoint the fans. Now it’s time to see his magic with the bat for the Indian team.

Also Read: ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lordâ€™s against India

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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