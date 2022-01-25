Mumbai: One problem that has bothered the newly-appointed India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is his fitness. Without a doubt, Rohit is a special talent and is arguably the best limited-overs batter in the world, but injuries have time and again played spoilsport in his cricketing journey. He could not travel to South Africa due to an injury and proved to be costly as India lost the Test series and was whitewashed in the ODIs.

Rohit, who has been in the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation is set to take charge of the side ahead of the West Indies home series.

What would excite fans is that Rohit is looking fitter and slimmer. Looks like Rohit has lost considerable weight, which would help his agility and mobility on the field. “Good training day with bruski,” he shared a picture on Instagram along with Tanmay Misha.

Eyes would be on Rohit as he returns to the side and starts a new chapter.

“Rohit’s rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is going pretty well. He is expected to be okay for the West Indies series. It’s still close to three weeks from now before the first ODI is played in Ahmedabad on February 6,” a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The series against the West Indies comprises three ODIs and as many T20 internationals. The one-dayers will be played from February 6 to 12, followed by the T20Is from February 15 to 20.