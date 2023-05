My Dream11 Team ROM vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of ROM vs FRA, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, Romania Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Romania vs France will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 6, Saturday, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

ROM vs FRA My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Hevit Alodin Jackson

Batters: Ramesh Satheesan, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mokhtar Ghulami

All-rounders: Noman Amjad, Taranjeet Singh-I, Shayam Warnakulasuriya

Bowlers: Rohullah Mangal, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli

ROM vs FRA Probable XI

Romania (ROM) : Satwik Nadigotla(WK), Ramesh Satheesan(C), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ali Hussain-II, Anand Rajshekara, Taranjeet Singh-I, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Nick Tanase, Manmeet Koli, Gaurav Mishra, Nishant Devre

France (FRA) : Hevit Alodin Jackson(WK), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Lingeswaran Canessane(WK), Noman Amjad(C), Usman Riaz Khan, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, Rohullah Mangal

