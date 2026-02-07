Romario Shepherd creates history, becomes first West Indies star in THIS Elite T20 World Cup list

Romario Shepherd bags historic hat-trick vs Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026 opener, becoming the first West Indies bowler on the elite list.

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd etched his name into T20 World Cup history with a sensational hat-trick during the West Indies campaign opener against Scotland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Guyanese all-rounder’s fiery spell turned the match in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, adding a thrilling chapter to the tournament’s growing list of memorable hat-tricks.

A star turn in the death overs

West Indies posted a competitive 182/5 after Scotland opted to bowl first. Shimron Hetmyer’s explosive 22-ball fifty powered the innings, with contributions from Brandon King and others setting a challenging target. In reply, Scotland started steadily but crumbled under pressure in the middle and death overs. Shepherd, known for his pace, variations, and death-bowling prowess, delivered the decisive blow in the 17th over.

The Hat-Trick That Broke Scotland’s Back

Bowling the 17th over, Romario Shepherd produced a devastating sequence:

Matthew Cross dismissed (caught or bowled – clean through the defense on a yorker-length delivery).

Michael Leask cleaned up (beaten by pace and swing, timber rattled).

Oliver Davidson completed the hat-trick (bowled over on the hat-trick ball, a searing yorker that uprooted the stumps).

The trio fell in consecutive deliveries, leaving Scotland reeling at 133/8 in the 16th/17th over. This marked the first hat-trick of the 2026 T20 World Cup and Shepherd’s standout moment on the big stage.

Joining an Elite List of T20 World Cup Hat-Trick heroes

Shepherd’s feat adds to the prestigious list of hat-tricks in T20 World Cup history:

Brett Lee (Australia vs Bangladesh, Cape Town 2007)

Curtis Campher (Ireland vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi 2021)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Sharjah 2021)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa vs England, Sharjah 2021)

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE vs Sri Lanka, Geelong 2022)

Josh Little (Ireland vs New Zealand, Adelaide 2022)

Pat Cummins (Australia vs Bangladesh, North Sound 2024)

Pat Cummins (Australia vs Afghanistan, Kingstown 2024) – The only player with two in the same tournament

Chris Jordan (England vs USA, Bridgetown 2024)

Shepherd becomes the latest name on this elite roll, and the first West Indian to achieve a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match (building on his prior T20I hat-trick feats).

Impact on the Match and West Indies’ Campaign

The hat-trick triggered a dramatic collapse, restricting Scotland to well below the target and securing a comfortable victory for the West Indies. It highlighted Shepherd’s value as a match-winner with both bat and ball. For West Indies, led by Shai Hope, this strong start boosts momentum in Group C as they chase another title.

