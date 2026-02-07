Romario Shepherd takes hat-trick & fifer as West Indies beat Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026

Two-time champions West Indies launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in style, securing a comfortable 35-run win over Scotland in their Group C opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Returning to the venue where they claimed their second T20 World Cup title in 2016, the Caribbean side overcame a slow start with the bat before Romario Shepherd’s explosive bowling sealed the deal.

Hetmyer’s Explosive Counter-Attack Powers West Indies

After Scotland captain Richie Berrington opted to bowl first, West Indies made a cautious beginning, reaching only 33/0 in the powerplay with plenty of dot balls. Brandon King (35 off 30) and Shai Hope (19) provided a steady platform, but Scotland’s disciplined bowling, led by spinners like Mark Watt (0/38) and debutant Oliver Davidson (1/23)-kept them in check at 66/2 at the halfway mark.

The game changed dramatically after the 10-over mark. Shimron Hetmyer unleashed a blistering counter-attack, smashing a 64 off just 36 balls (2×4, 6×6). His calculated power-hitting, including massive pulls, slog-sweeps, and an audacious inside-out six, turned the momentum. Hetmyer found support from Rovman Powell (24 off 14), as the pair added 81 off 37 balls in the middle overs. West Indies plundered 72 runs between overs 11 and 15, surging to 138/2 before finishing at 182/5 in 20 overs. Brad Currie was Scotland’s pick of the bowlers with 2/23.

Shepherd’s Sensational Five-Wicket Burst, Including Hat-Trick

Chasing 183, Scotland started positively but lost early wickets, including opener George Munsey (caught by a brilliant diving Hetmyer at cover). Richie Berrington (42 off 24) and Tom Bruce (35 off 28) built a promising 78-run stand, but Jason Holder broke it with a slower ball to claim his 100th T20I wicket-becoming the first West Indian to reach the milestone.

The match turned decisively in the 17th over. Romario Shepherd delivered a devastating spell, claiming four wickets in five balls-including a hat-trick. He dismissed Matthew Cross (caught at point), Michael Leask (near long-on), and Oliver Davidson (bowled, top of off stump) off consecutive deliveries for the hat-trick. Shepherd then added Safyaan Sharif to complete his maiden five-wicket haul (5/20 in 3 overs). Jason Holder chipped in with 3/30 as Scotland collapsed to 147 all out in 18.5 overs.

This was Shepherd’s second T20I hat-trick in four months (after one against Bangladesh in October) and the first by a West Indies player in T20 World Cup history.

Redemption for West Indies After Tough Build-Up

The victory provided redemption for West Indies, who had endured a shock series loss to Nepal and a previous defeat to Scotland in the 2022-23 edition. Captain Shai Hope praised the team’s fightback: “It was just good to see the guys came back in the middle overs and showed what the power that we possess. And again with the ball, just putting it hard this time around and getting it right.”

Scotland, entering as late replacements for Bangladesh with limited preparation (indoor winter training and only warm-ups in Bengaluru), showed spirit but lacked depth in the chase.

This strong start boosts West Indies’ confidence in Group C as they aim for another title. Hetmyer was named Player of the Match for his match-turning knock.

