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Ronaldo picks Spain to defeat Messi’s Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Will Lionel Messi lift another World Cup or will Spain prove too strong? Ronaldo has made a bold prediction ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 19, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

Ronaldo Makes Bold FIFA World Cup Final Prediction

Ronaldo Makes Bold FIFA World Cup Final Prediction

Brazil legend Ronaldo has backed Spain to defeat defending champions Argentina comfortably in the FIFA World Cup final, saying the European side’s style of play and tactical identity make them overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy.

Spain booked their place in Monday’s title clash after a 2-0 victory over France in the semifinal, while Argentina fought back from a goal down to edge England 2-1 and reach a second successive World Cup final.

Speaking ahead of the decider, the two-time World Cup winner said Spain’s football has been on another level throughout the tournament.

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I think Spain will win and the game will be easy. For me, France and Spain have always been the favourites, and I always remember the programme before the France-Spain game I said the champion would win that game,” Ronaldo told ESPN.

Ronaldo praises Spain’s football philosophy

Spain have been one of the standout teams of the tournament, recovering from an opening draw against Cabo Verde by winning six consecutive matches to reach the final while conceding only one goal.

Ronaldo believes Spain’s success is built on a footballing philosophy that has been refined over many years.

I think Spain wins easily with football played in an extraordinary way. Their DNA is not just the football played in this World Cup; they have been doing this for a long time, they grew up doing it like this, playing this way. I think there’s a lot of Pep Guardiola in there to have started this philosophy…,” he added.

Ronaldo applauds Argentina’s fighting spirit and Messi

While predicting a Spanish victory, Ronaldo also praised Argentina for their resilience during the tournament and reserved special praise for captain Lionel Messi, who has inspired the defending champions with a string of decisive performances.

What is still an absolute success for Argentina for this World Cup is the way they turned games on several occasions. Messi, one more time, makes one more beautiful story at a World Cup. It’s a team that demonstrates a character, a spirit of overcoming, it’s very beautiful and admirable, we have to learn from it.”

Spain’s possession game could trouble Argentina

However, Ronaldo feels Argentina will struggle to cope with Spain’s dominance on the ball.

But I think the way Spain play… it’s very automated, the way they play is very automated, it’s what you have to do every time in every phase, no hurry, they play the ball with speed, they run the game, they cool the game with possession.”

Messi and Yamal set for blockbuster World Cup final

The final will also pit Messi against Spain’s new generation led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, with Argentina chasing back-to-back World Cup titles and Spain aiming to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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