ROP vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Royal Parma vs Bologna Today’s ECS T10 – Bologna on Wednesday, March 24

ROP vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Royal Parma vs Bologna Today's ECS T10

Royal Parma vs Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s ROP vs BOL at Marsa Sports Club, Bologna: In the Match of ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday, Royal Parma will square off against Royal Parma at the Oval Rastigno, Bologna. The ECS T10 Bologna ROP vs BOL match will begin at 4:00 PM IST March 24. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Bologna ROP vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Parma vs Bologna Dream11 Tips, ROP vs BOL Probable Playing XIs, ROP vs BOL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Royal Parma vs Bologna ECS T10 Bologna, ROP vs BOL Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bologna match toss between Royal Parma vs Bologna will take place at 07.30 PM IST March 24

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Oval Rastigno, Bologna.

ROP vs BOL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers Attiq Ur Rehman, Malik Sarfraz

Batters Deependra Singh Shekhawat (c), Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kolli

All-Rounders Muhammad Adnan, Rajmani Singh, Revanth Pannala (vc)

Bowlers Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh, Khayer Abul

ROP vs BOL Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Sukhpal Singh (c), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh-II, Jabrar Afzal-I, Sukhraj Singh

Bologna: Babar Ghafar, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kolli, Malik Sarfraz (c/w), Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Khayer Abul, Qasim Janjua, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal

ROP vs BOL Full Squads

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Sukhpal Singh (c), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh-II, Jabrar Afzal-I, Sukhraj Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Vikas Kalyan, Sheraz Ali, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Jastinder Singh, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar

Bologna: Babar Ghafar, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kolli, Malik Sarfraz (c/w), Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Khayer Abul, Qasim Janjua, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal, Abdullah Razzak, Vikas Kalyan, Sheraz Ali, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Jastinder Singh, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ROP Dream11 Team/ BOL Dream11 Team/ Royal Parma Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Bologna/ Online Cricket Tips and more.